Allen G. Gray, 84, Sauk Rapids

April 12, 1936 – January 20, 2021

Allen Glenn Gray, age 84, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Wildwood Assisted Living, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Memorial services will be private. Interment will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. There will be no visitation. Arrangements were made with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Allen Gray was born in Minneapolis to Glenn Allen and Lily May (Thompson) Gray. He was a 1954 graduate of North High School. Allen entered the U. S. Air Force on Sept. 28, 1954, and served 18 months in Tripoli, Libya. He was discharged on Jun. 2, 1958. Allen attended Winona State College and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and English. Allen then taught at high schools in Hood River, Oregon, and Chehalis, Washington for a total of 17 years.

Allen was a former member of the National Education Association, Toastmasters International, and The American Legion. He moved to the St. Cloud area in 1979, where he managed a job placement agency and then the Paramount Ramp until his retirement in 1998. He had recently been doing volunteer work through the RSVP program.

Survivors include his sister, Luella Stensrud, brother-in-law, Don Berndt, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Gloria Berndt.