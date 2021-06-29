Alleged Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Wanted on Arrest Warrant

ST. CLOUD -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the St. Cloud man believed to be the triggerman in the downtown St. Cloud shooting incident that left a teenager wounded.

Twenty-year-old Kevon Washington has been formally charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and causing substantial bodily harm and felony gun possession. Four others are also charged with various counts of rioting for the fight that broke out prior to the shooting.

A St. Cloud police officer was patrolling the downtown area just before 1:00 a.m. on June 20th when the officer saw multiple fights in the H-Lot parking lot. That's when the officer saw a man raise his arm and fire gunshots toward the Centre Square Parking Ramp.

Court records show police investigators used video surveillance in the area to determine Washington was the shooter.

The 17-year-old victim was hit in the elbow and in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During attempts to break up the fights, an unknown man punched one of the officers in the head.

Twenty-five-year-old Antwon Jenkins, 19-year-old Sumaree Boose, 43-year-old Charmaine Duncan, and 31-year-old Ashley Katzmarek are all charged with a felony charge of 2nd-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon and a gross misdemeanor 3rd-degree riot charge.

