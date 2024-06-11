Allan J. Hess, 85, Cold Spring

June 23, 1938 - June 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Allan J. Hess, age 85, who died Saturday, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Narthex. Inurnment will be at a later day.

Al was born on June 23, 1938, in Paynesville, MN to Claude and Rose (Lenz) Hess. He married Lucy Schaefer on May 5, 1962, in St Martin Catholic Church. He worked at Eye Craft Optical and later was Co-Owner/Executive of Schmidt Labs.

Al loved Big Fish Lake and was able to live there for over 50 years. He played baseball and was an avid fan of the Lake Henry Lakers. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and bullsh…… Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather and was truly adored by his grandchildren and never missed one of their events. Al was a member of the Lake Henry Legion.

He is survived by his wife Lucy; sons: Greg (Deborah), Tim (Lori), Tom (Melanie); grandchildren: Jessica (Jake) Schumacher, Cory, Samantha (Eric) Versluis, Cara, Anthony; great-grandchildren: Ava, Aria; and siblings: Dan and Joan Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Delores Kampsen, Alice Younkin, Jeanette Ramler, Floyd, and Luverne.

Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.

For those who can’t attend the service it will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.