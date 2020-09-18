Allan “Al” J. Remus, 90, Princeton

July 13, 1930 - September 16, 2020

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Allan “Al” J. Remus who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16 at Fairview Northland Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.

Al was born to the late Edward and Clara (Arnhold) Remus on July 13, 1930, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1948. Al served his country in the U.S. Army from January 1951 to November 1952 and was honorably discharged. He married Lavon Arthur on December 6, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton.

Al owned and operated Al’s Auto Repair in Princeton for over 50 years along with Lavon. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, golf, and watching a wide variety of sports. Al also loved spending time with his family.

Al is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lavon; sons, Paul (Kathy) Remus of Lindstrom and Greg (Sara) of Oconomowoc, WI; six grandchildren; and sister, Janis Gamm of Minneapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cynthia Remus; brothers, Wayne and Denny Remus; and sister, Grace Fox.