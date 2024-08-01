Alise Willoughby Advances to Olympic Semifinals
PARIS, FRANCE (WJON News) -- St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby took first place in all three of her Women's BMX Racing runs at Thursday's Paris Olympics. She'll now compete on Friday for a chance to capture a medal.
Thursday's quarterfinals and last-chance run determined the top 16 to advance to Friday's semifinals.
Friday's semifinals will consist of two heats of eight riders competing in three runs. The top eight then square off in a one-race final for the podium.
Across three runs in her quarterfinal on Thursday Willoughby finished with an average time of 35.325, good enough for third overall.
The semifinals are scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. our time with the final race scheduled for 2:50 p.m.
Willoughby is looking for her second Olympic medal. She won a silver medal in 2016 at the Rio Games.
Alise Willoughby -- BMX Racing Olympic Quarterfinals -- August 1, 2024
