June 21, 1937 – December 27, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Alice M. Schindler, age 88, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at her home. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 5, 2026, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Church.

Alice was born on June 21, 1937, to Simon and Josephine (Keppers) Ritter in Avon, Minnesota. She grew up in the Avon area, attending school until eighth grade. She would eventually obtain her GED later on in life. In her late teens she began working at the St. Cloud Hospital in House Keeping. She would later go on to work at Loso’s Grocery in St. Joseph as a Clerk for over 38 years. She was united in marriage to Robert C. Schindler on June 6, 1956, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for the 4th of July Bazaar in the Corner Store, volunteering for the funeral lunch committee, teaching CCD and was active in the Prayer Corner. She was also a generous donor to various Catholic organizations.

Alice was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid card player and enjoyed playing many games, especially 500, King’s Corner and Farkle with her in-laws. She also enjoyed doing embroidery, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, canning, cooking, baking, going for walks and housing an extensive collection of coffee mugs from each State in the United States. She will be remembered for her love of hosting holidays, her love of family, her generosity and kindness.

She is survived by her children, Denny, Doug (Glenda), Donny (Brenda) and Lori (Ken) Nesheim; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; siblings, Alfred (Adeline) and Edward; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ritter; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Duane “Duke”; daughters, Vicki and Mary; daughter-in-law, Clair; siblings, Leo (Vivian), Hubert (Mary Ann), Mildred (Edward) Raden, Angeline (Marcus) Burger, Bernice (Virgil) Dobmeier, Bernadine (Oswald) Thelen, Evelyn (Al) Skaj and Martin.

A special thank you to close family friend Amy Brand, and the staff of CentraCare Home Hospice, especially Hailey, Stephanie and Ashley, for their loving and compassionate care of Alice.