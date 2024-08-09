Alice L. Morgan, 78, Clear Lake

May 27, 1946 - August 7, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11 :00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Alice L. Morgan, 78 who passed away Wednesday at home in Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Pastor Courtney Young will officiate and burial will be at Becker Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Alice was born May 27, 1946 in St. Paul to Joseph and Dolores (Slavik) Corty. She married Gary Morgan on December 28, 1977 at the St. Cloud Hospital Chapel. Alice was a member of Faith Lutheran Church- Becker where she enjoyed worshipping and fellowship. For 30 years she worked as a dispatcher and in the business office for Northwestern Bell and for 8 years she volunteered as a teachers aid in the St. Cloud school district. Alice served as a 4-H horse project leader and horse knowledge bowl coach. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering for the Telephone Pioneers, cheering on the Minnesota Twins, traveling with friends and family and sharing laughs with the ladies of the Red Hat.

Alice passed away at home with her family after a 5 year battle with cancer. Alice is survived by her husband, Gary of Clear Lake; son, Eric (Olivia) Morgan of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Leah Morgan of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Hugh, Laura and Leland; brother, Howard “Howie” (Debbie) Corty of West St. Paul; sister, Kathy (John) Bunker of AZ.