Alice Faye Mattern, 75, Fort Ripley

June 26, 1949 - May 20, 2025

Alice Mattern, 75 year old resident of Fort Ripley, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

Alice Faye Mattern was born on June 26th, 1949 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to the late Hildred Rairden. The family later moved to Lebanon Missouri, where she graduated from high school in 1967. Alice was united in marriage to Raymond Mattern on September 23rd, 1983 at First Lutheran in Xenia Ohio. The couple made their home in Bloomington for many years before retiring to Fort Ripley. Alice always kept her family well fed and cared for, with home-cooked dinners for them to enjoy every night. She enjoyed playing computer games, going to the casino, and spending time with family.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ray Mattern; children Richard (Antoinette) Parsley of Struckka PA, Denver Wayne (Sue) Parsely of Dayton OH, Ray (Danna) Mattern of Brainerd, Stan (Stacie) Mattern of Brainerd, Laura (Jeff) Janes of Pennsylvania, Gina (Ron) Mattern of Pennsylvania, Lisa (Bob) Mattern of Pennsylvania, and their 21 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Hildred Rairden, and sister Debbie.