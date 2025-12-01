May 30, 1933 – November 27, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 1, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alice Doubek, age 92, who passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring on November 27, 2025. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring, MN. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, November 30, 2025 with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 1, from 12-1:15 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Alice was born May 30, 1933, in Richmond, MN to Leonard and Cecilia (Willenbring) Doubek. She attended St. Boniface School in Cold Spring. In 1951 She joined the St. Benedict Monestery and lived the monastic life until 1975 when she moved to Cold Spring to care for her ailing mother. Alice worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company and Golden Plump. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish. Alice was always busy doing one of her many hobbies which included praying the rosary, fishing, hunting, gardening, quilting, knitting, crocheting and baking. She was known by family as the “Alice of all trades.” If something was broke, call Alice. If something needed repair, she was always willing to help out. One of her traits that many of us will remember was her love of ice cream, cookies and Mountain Dew.

Alice is survived by her siblings, Arlene Huberty, Rita Mehr, Ralph, Lenny, and Victor (Alice); many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Cecilia; sisters, Dorothy Bellmont, Ethel Schmitz, and Jane Vossen; in-laws, Ralph Huberty, Harold Vossen, Lawrence Bellmont, Wendelin Schmitz, Ervin Dockendorf, Herb Wenker, John Mehr, Ruth Doubek, Alex Schmitz, and Theresa Doubek.