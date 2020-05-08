Alice B. (Carlson) Porath, 97, Anoka

October 10, 1922 - May 6, 2020

A private family grave side service will be in the Big Lake Cemetery in Big Lake and a celebration of life will be at a later date for Alice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Alice Burdetta (Carlson) Porath was born on October 10, 1922, to Arthur and Ruth Grey in Sunrise, MN. She attended a country school in Sunrise, and graduated from North Branch High School in 1940 and Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis in 1944.

Alice was married to Leslie Carlson on August 24, 1946. They spent the first year of marriage in Toccoa Falls, GA, where Les attended school. After returning to Minnesota, they lived 9 years in Spring Lake Park, then moved to Monticello in 1956. Four children were born to them. They were married 35 years before Leslie passed away on December 26, 1981.

Alice was remarried to H. Duane Porath on April 22, 1989, and resided in Mounds View, MN. They were married 17 years before Duane passed away in August 25, 2005. Alice spent her remaining years in Ham Lake and Anoka. She lived for 97 years and nearly 7 months, and passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at the Homestead of Anoka with family at her side.

Alice sold World Book Encyclopedia for many years before working for Kirsch Fabrics in New Hope, MN. She was very musical, growing up playing in a string band with brothers and sisters at their church in Sunrise. She sang many solos, and was in a ladies’ trio while attending Northwestern. She played piano and organ for Becker Baptist Church for many years, and directed the children’s choir there. She loved to travel, and was blessed to enjoy many trips to various destinations. She was a gracious hostess, and blessed many with her hospitality. She was a dear prayer warrior for her family, having a deep desire to know that all of them would know Jesus as their personal Savior as she did. She loved us all well, and will be greatly missed.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruth, husbands, Leslie and Duane, 4 sisters, Adeline, Ethel, Beth, and Laurel, and 4 brothers, Merrill, James, Wayne, and Paul. She is survived by Gwendolyn (Glenn) Johnson of Big Lake, Vivian (Bruce) Verke of Grand Rapids, MN, David (Nora) Carlson of Evans, GA, and Marilee (Daniel) Sanborn, of Coon Rapids, 13 grandchildren, Gina, Geri, Geoff, Chuck, Erin, Nathan, Jonathan, Sonja, Anna, Aaron, Isaac, Rebekah, and Elisa, and 29 great-grandchildren.