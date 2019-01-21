Alfred S. Molus, 98, Albany

May 8, 1920 - January 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Immaculate Conception in St Anna for Alfred S. Molus, 98, of Albany who passed away peacefully on Saturday. Burial will be at the parish cemetery with full military honors by the Holdingford American Legion Post #211. Family and friends may call from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the church and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Alfred was born on May 8, 1920 in St. Anna to Frank and Margaret (Skaj) Molus. He married Eleanor Solarz on May 13, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Opole. He worked on the family farm for his entire life until retiring in 1988. He also served on the Avon Township Board in the 1970s. Alfred was a member of Immaculate Conception in St. Anna. He was proud of his age but was prouder to be a veteran. He served in the Army during World War II and in 2015 Alfred had the honor of attending a Freedom Flight in Washington DC. Alfred deeply loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always curious as to what everyone was doing. He enjoyed playing cards, sitting in the lawn chair, being outside, tinkering in the garage and telling war stories. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Alfred is survived by his children, Patti (Charlie) Berscheid of Avon, Mary (Gerry) Heitzman of Holdingford, Brenda (Herb) Blonigen of Avon and Sherri (Brian) Sand of Albany; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; daughter, Shirley; brother, George; sisters Genevieve Ganz and Lorraine Koska.