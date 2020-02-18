Alfred J. Slivnik, 89, St. Cloud

April 4, 1930 - February 16, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Alfred J. Slivnik, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish Cemetery in Bowlus.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Alfred was born on April 4, 1930 to Herman and Anna (Bernick) Slivnik in St. Stephen, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Diane Stodolka on August 31, 1955 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. Together, they raised their family on the family farm in St. Stephen until 1964. They later moved to their new family farm near Opole. Alfred honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Alfred was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and acting in the Resurrected Artists Theater Group in Holdingford. Alfred also enjoyed giving of his time and treasures by opening up his home for foster care, participating in the program for over 18 years. He will be remembered for being a selfless, patient man with a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Cindy) of Sauk Rapids, Bonnie (Bobby) Moore of Cold Spring, Terry (Denise) Finneman of St. Joseph, Kelly (Glen) Sanftner of Mora; grandchildren, Mariah (Dylan Howe) Hofstad, Kari (fiancé, Charlie Malikowski) Smoley and Noelle (Heath) Schubert; great-granddaughter, Pippa Schubert; siblings, Eva Warnert of St. Joseph, Jim of St. Stephen, Mary Jane Spychalla of Waite Park, Frank (Annette) of St. Stephen, Michael of St. Stephen, Anna Mae (Roger) Trobec of St. Stephen, and Aggie (Alan) Schulte of Sartell; sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Dorothy and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane on November 26, 2016 and siblings, RoseAnn (Joe) Omann, Dorothy (Nick) Justin, Robert Slivnik, Theresa (David) Hunstiger and Steven Slivnik.

A special thank you to the staff of Woodcrest, Country Manor in Sartell, Centra Care St. Cloud Dialysis and the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Hospital.