Alfred “Fritz” Panek Jr., 66, Bowlus

July 7, 1955 – March 18, 2022

attachment-Fritz Panek loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Alfred "Fritz" Panek, Jr. will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 23 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Fritz died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital from a heart attack surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22 at the church in St. Anna. Immaculate Conception parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Fritz was born, July 7, 1955 in St. Cloud, to Alfred Sr and Mary (Chuck) Panek. He grew up in the St. Anna area and moved to Bowlus. He was a heavy equipment operator for several years; his last job was with Hoffman Construction. He also owned his own gravel business for several years in Bowlus MN. Fritz married Mary Schwantes on April 10, 2010 in St. Anna. Together they made their home in Bowlus MN. He was an outdoors person and he enjoyed hunting and spending time at the lake fishing. He also enjoyed pheasant hunting and sporting clays at Rice Creek Hunting. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Union Local #49. Fritz truly enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters; they were the light of his life. They could put a smile on his face that would light up the whole room. If he didn’t get to see them every weekend he had to make a special trip to spend time with them.

Fritz is survived by his wife, Mary Panek, Bowlus; his mother, Mary Panek, St. Anna; his step children, Jeremy, St. Peter; Brian (Ashley), Melrose; Jennifer (Ken), Holdingford, Chris (Kaira), Sartell and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Mike (Kim) Panek, Holdingford; Joe (Cindy) Panek, Foley; John (Rita) Panek, Bowlus; Jim (Stephanie) Panek, Elmdale; Richard Panek, St. Anna; Judy (Richard) Kiley, Waite Park; Mary (Mark) Volkers, St. Augusta; Tes Panek, Mora, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Panek Sr, his brothers and sisters, Jerry Panek, Randy Panek and infants Rita and Mary Panek, and niece, Katy Panek.

Fritz was a great man who will be greatly missed by those who loved him and knew him.