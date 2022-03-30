Alfred “Al” B. Sobiech, 85, Burnsville

August 31, 1936 - March 28, 2022

attachment-Al Sobiech loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Alfred “Al” B. Sobiech, age 85, who passed away Monday at Arbor Lane Memory Care in Burnsville. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Al was born August 31, 1936 in Swan River Township, Morrison County to Peter & Theresia (Wochnick) Sobiech. He was raised in Sobieski and raised his family in St. Stephen. Al married Isabelle Neis on September 2, 1967 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al worked as a machinist at DCI, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council #5276, Boilermakers Union #647, and Crosier Apostolate. Al enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the cabin at Big Swan Lake, gardening, canning, fish fry’s, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. He was a hard-worker and a devoted husband and father.

Survivors include his wife, Isabelle of Burnsville; daughter, Cheryl Sobiech of Burnsville; and granddaughter, Sarah Rauf. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Curt.