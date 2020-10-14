Alexis “Lulu” Ysaura Martinez, 24, Rice

January 7, 1996 - October 8, 2020

Due to Covid-19 we will be holding a Celebration of life on October 31, 2020 from 11:00a.m. - 1:30pm at 43455 125th Ave Holdingford, MN 56340. Please dress accordingly for weather as we will try to maintain social distancing and be outdoors. Alexis Y. “Lulu” Martinez, 24 of Rice, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Lulu cared deeply for children diagnosed with cancer and their families. As a way of keeping her memory alive and creating a true legacy in her name, we will be collecting chapstick, board games, socks, puzzles, blankets and any new, store bought items that will bring someone’s hospital stay a little more comfort. Yearly donations will be made to Children’s Hospital.

Alexis was born on January 7, 1996 in Phoenix, AZ to Kevin and Natalie (Scheffert) Johnson. She was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of nine and she has been a true fighter since then. Lulu was very determined and completed schooling in Cosmetology. Most recently, she worked as a CNA at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany and was working toward earning her LPN. Lulu was kind, caring and extremely spunky. She loved her family, friends and her dog, Luna Marie. Lulu was very passionate about helping, donating and raising money for local charities that support children with cancer and their families.

Survivors include her parents, Kevin and Natalie Johnson of Rice; siblings, Rosemary Levya, Brittany Solberg, Payton Johnson and Rylee Johnson; fiancé, Dominic Jones and her beloved dog, Luna Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Tanner’s Team Foundation (tannersteam.org) or the INDY Foundation (im-not-done-yet.com).