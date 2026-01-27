MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota and the rest of the nation are waiting to see whether signals sent Monday by President Donald Trump will de-escalate the situation in the Twin Cities after a federal agent or agents fatally shot Alex Pretti on a south Minneapolis street Saturday.

It's prompted by increasing public outrage and concern of some Republican lawmakers, as more and more emerging videos appear to strongly contradict Trump officials' initial statements that Pretti was armed and "wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

President Trump posted Monday that he and Governor Tim Walz had "a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength." Walz says the President "agreed that he would talk to his Department of Homeland Security about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation" and "also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and working with the state in a more coordinated fashion."

The Border Patrol's Greg Bovino is reportedly being relieved of his command over immigration enforcement in Minnesota and the president is sending in "border czar" Tom Homan.

State officials on Monday asked a federal judge to extend his order that the federal government preserve evidence related to the fatal shooting of Pretti. And U-S District Judge Kate Menendez is considering state officials' request to end the ICE surge in Minnesota, saying about that case after Monday's court hearing, "If I had a burner in front of the front burner, this would be on it."