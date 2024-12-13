Alex H. Deters, 93, St. Cloud

October 25, 1931 - December 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 18, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Alex H. Deters, age 93, of St. Cloud, MN. Alex passed away December 11, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Alex was born October 25, 1931, in St. Cloud to Henry and Clara (Marthaler) Deters. He proudly served in the United States Army in Korea from 1953-1955. He worked at DeZurik Manufacturing for 38 years. He married Shirley Kuhlmann, and they later divorced. He married Carol (Thibeault) Larson on July 25, 1986. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing, and working around his house and yard. He was a life member of the East Side VFW Post 4847 and I.A.M.A.W. Local Lodge 623.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Randy (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Rodney (Rose) of Rice, and Greg (Kellie) of Comanche, TX, daughter-in-law Brenda Deters of Big Lake, MN; 25 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren, and sisters Lorayne Peckskamp of St. Cloud, and Kathryn Olmscheid of Sauk Centre.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff Deters; stepdaughter, Michelle Zierden; siblings, Teresa Schulte, Robert Deters, Gerald Deters and Margaret Schwinghammer

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.