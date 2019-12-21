Albert J. Keppers, 87, St. Augusta

August 9, 1932 - December 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg, for Albert J. Keppers, age 87, of St. Augusta. Albert passed away December 17, 2019 at Legacy Place in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate.

Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 26 and after 9 a.m. on Friday, both at St. Wendelin’s Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the hall.

Albert was born August 9, 1932 in Sauk Centre, MN to Nicholas and Rose (Reisinger) Keppers. He married Erna (Moeller) Jansky on July 13, 1974 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked at Land O’ Lakes Oil Company in Kimball as a bookkeeper until his retirement in 1995. He was an active member of St. Wendelin’s parish in Luxemburg.

Albert is survived by his stepchildren Audrey (Gene) Raiche of St. Cloud, Bruce (Carol) Jansky of St. Cloud and Karen (Thomas) Jansky-Koll of Oakdale, 4 grandchildren; Noah and Nathan Raiche and Kyle and Deanna Jansky, and siblings; Sr. Lauren Keppers, OSB, of St. Cloud, Carl Keppers of Cold Spring, Edith Daniels of Cold Spring, Irma (John) Heinen of Cold Spring, Bernadette Zeroth of St. Cloud and Geneva (Bernard) Burke of St. Michael.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents and wife Erna (2003).

Albert’s family would like to thank Fred Walz for faithfully bringing him Communion every week, the staff at Legacy Place for their compassion and kindness and the Blue Stone Physician Group for their care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Wendelin’s Catholic School in Luxemburg.