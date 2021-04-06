Albany Woman Cited for Causing Grass Fire During Burning Ban

ALBANY TOWNSHIP -- Fire Departments from Albany and Avon were called into action Saturday afternoon to contain a grass fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says crews were dispatched to the 20100 block of County Road 156 in Albany Township at about 12:40 p.m. The caller said a pasture was on fire and moving quickly toward nearby homes.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before any property was damaged.

The sheriff's office says the homeowner, Kasy Jensen, had started a fire in a fire pit to cook maple syrup. The wind then caused embers to start the grass on fire.

Jensen tried to use a nearby garden hose but couldn't contain the flames.

She was cited for burning during a burning ban.