Alan Flobert Loch, 65, Watkins

February 7, 1956 - January 2, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Alan F. Loch, age 65, who passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Alan was born on February 7, 1956 in St. Cloud to Philip and Laura (Arnold) Loch. He grew up on the family farm in Watkins and lived there for much of his life. He worked as an Iron Worker and Brick Layer for many years. Alan enjoyed celebrating Christmas with his family, family reunions, deer hunting, fishing, gardening, and helping his brother on the farm. Alan was a meticulous man who enjoyed tinkering, repurposing things, and doing engine work on vehicles. He was also an animal lover and recently grieved the loss of his dog, Whiz. Alan will be most remembered for his great listening skills, his thoughtfulness, and nonjudgmental character.

Alan is survived by his siblings, Bob (Katie) of St. Cloud, Judy Loch of St. Cloud, Joe Loch of Watkins, Cathy (Joe) Bengtson of Avon, and Mark (Joan) Loch of St. Cloud; sister-in-laws, Jaunita (Donny) Arens of Richmond and Ceil Loch of St. Cloud; 16 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David, Roger, and Philip Jr.; sister, Louise; infant sister, Marie; nephew, Bob Loch, Jr.; and sister-in-laws, Lana Loch and Marie Martinez.

Alan’s family would like to thank the staff at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for their kindness and excellent care.