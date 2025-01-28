AI’s Impact on Minnesota Workers

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new report finds that nearly half a million Minnesotans are at high risk of having their jobs impacted by artificial intelligence (AI).

Aaron Rosenthal, Research Director at North Star Policy Action:

I think the most important thing lawmakers can do to protect workers is to ensure they have strong collective bargaining rights, meaning that workers will have a voice in AI implementation.

AI appears set to disproportionately affect workers in Greater Minnesota and industries with a lower percentage of unionized workers.

Get our free mobile app

To better mitigate the risks of AI, Rosenthal says we need to strengthen collective bargaining rights, invest in training programs to prepare displaced workers for new opportunities, regulate the use of AI in hiring and workplace surveillance, and create long-term infrastructure for assessing AI’s impact and adapting policy accordingly.