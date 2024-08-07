Minnesota Airstream Park Hosting Public Tours Saturday

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Airstream Park has been tucked away in a wooded area off Highway 10 near Clear Lake for over 50 years.

The park that was started in 1970 is just one of 11 remaining original Airstream-only parks in the nation. This Saturday they are opening their park for public tours.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Spokeswoman Pamela Rawn says their community of campers makes the park special.

Here right now, it's the people, 100 percent it's the people. We have heard from a number of people who have camped at other Airstream Parks around the country, and they say this one is their favorite.

The Minnesota Airstream Park has 125 lots available to rent or own. However, in order to buy a lot you do have to already have to own an Airstream. There are some Airstreams and lots for sale as a package deal. There are also annual membership dues.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The park is divided into six major sections, four "circles" and two "strips".

It has residents there who come from as far away as Texas, Washington, Arizona, California, and Florida.

Rawn says there is something special about owning an Airstream.

For me, the Airstream itself, it's iconic there's nothing better to photograph. I'm a former photographer so I'm a little prone to that. But there's just something special about Airstreams. For me personally, it feels like home.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The Minnesota Airstream Park's amenities include a Club House where they have Saturday morning coffee and Movie Monday, a nine-hole executive golf course, a new pool and pool house that opened in 2022, a pond for canoes and kayaks, and a community garden. There are also nearly three miles of paved trails throughout the park.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The park has two areas for non-Airstream owners to park their campers, for friends and family members.

Get our free mobile app

The Park's rental season is May 1st through September 30th.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Rawn says they ask that you RSVP ahead of time for the walking tour on Saturday by calling their office.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES