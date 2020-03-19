Airport Board Delays Minimum Wage Increase Vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Metropolitan Airports Commission has delayed a planned vote on raising the minimum wage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The board originally was scheduled next month to vote on phasing in a $15 minimum wage for many airport workers by July 1, 2022. But that vote will now happen at a later date.

Commission Chair Rick King said Thursday the board is not abandoning efforts to make sure airport workers are paid competitive wages. But he says airport businesses are struggling due to the drop in air travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The issue is timing," King said in a statement. "The MAC has a history of leading on minimum wage issues in Minnesota, and we will bring the draft minimum wage ordinance to a vote as soon as feasible."