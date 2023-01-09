Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota.

The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon.

The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

The air quality levels are expected to reach orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

There are people who are more likely to be affected when fine particle pollution reaches an unhealthy level including people who have asthma, heart disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults.

Everyone in these groups are encouraged to limit outdoor physical activities, take more breaks and contact your health care provider if you have trouble breathing or chest pains.