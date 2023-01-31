Air Getting Cleaner in MN

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Commerce have released their report tracking greenhouse gasses in the state, and it shows some good news.

In 2007, the Next Generation Energy Act set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota by 30% by the year 2025. In 2022, Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework updated the goals to reduce emissions by 50% in 2030 and net zero by 2050.

This year’s report shows emissions in the state are down 23% since 2005.

The largest decline in greenhouse gasses comes from electricity generation, posting a reduction of 54% since 2005. Officials say the reduction is due to the industry moving away from coal-fired plants and toward renewable energy.

Emissions from the agriculture and forestry sector remained flat, and greenhouse gasses from homes and apartments have risen 14%.

The commercial sector including businesses, hospitals, and schools, fell by 22%.

The data will be used by the legislature to focus proposals on further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

