SUN PRAIRIE, WI (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota schools have received a grant to support agricultural education. Compeer Financial has awarded $4,000 grants to 21 Minnesota schools as part of its Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program, including Becker and ROCORI High Schools.

Becker will use the funds for a hydroponics system and plants. ROCORI will use the grant money to purchase a meat scale, drones, and a label maker.

In total, Compeer Financial is awarding over $235,000 in grants to 65 schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

