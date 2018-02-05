Agnes M. Kramer, 88, St. Cloud

February 27, 1929 - February 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Agnes M. Kramer, age 88 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Agnes was born on February 27, 1929 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to John and Marie (Schwab) Pfannenstein. She married Hilbert M. Kramer on July 17, 1948 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a talented seamstress, a loving mother and grandmother who was devoted to her friends and especially her family. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, Christian Women and Daughters of Isabella Stella Maris Circle #558.

Agnes is survived by her children, John (Julie) of Babbitt, Steven (Linda) of Timber Oregon, Paula (Carl Hujanen) Kramer of Aurora, Brenda Deters of Big Lake and Patrick (Gina) of St. Augusta, daughter in law, Janice Kramer of Seattle, Washington; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one great grandson to be born in February; and one great great grandson to be born in March.

She was preceded in death by husband, Hilbert; son, Gary; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Kramer; son-in-law, Jeffrey Deters; brothers, Alcuin and Julian.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.