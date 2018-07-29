Agatha D. Frank, 80, Albany

June 2, 1938 - July 28, 2018

Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Agatha D. Frank will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in St. Martin. Reverend Julius Beckermann, OSB and Reverend Edward Vebelun, OSB will concelebrate. Agatha passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. Burial will be in the Paynesville Cemetery, Paynesville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday both at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the parish center. Arrangements are with Daniel Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Agatha Dorothy (Eisenbacher) was born June 2, 1938 to Frank George and Anna Florence (Poss) Eisenbacher in Darfur, Minnesota. Agatha graduated from Atwater High School in 1957. After graduating Agatha moved to Davenport, Iowa and worked as a nanny. In 1958 Agatha returned to Minnesota and worked in an egg candling plant in Paynesville. On March 14, 1962 Glenn Virgil Frank and Agatha Dorothy Eisenbacher were united in marriage at the First Evangelical Brethren Church (Grace United Methodist Church) in Paynesville, Minnesota. Glenn and Agatha resided in rural Paynesville where they farmed for many years. Agatha enjoyed cooking and baking. She worked for many years baking pies for many of the restaurants in Paynesville. In October 1973, Agatha and Glenn became entrepreneurs in the restaurant business; purchasing the Koronis Coffee Shop, which they later renamed Der Kleine Rote Hahn, “The Little Red Rooster”.

Agatha was very talented in art and attended the College of Saint Benedict for three years studying the various aspects of this liberal art field. She was involved in many religious programs including teaching Sunday school at the St. Martin Parish. Her talent of art and her love of religion were expressed in the creation of her “Prayer Garden” on the family farm and the “Noah’s Ark Mural” that can be viewed at the Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville.

In December 2003, Agatha suffered a stroke and from congestive heart failure; she spent her remaining years in a nursing home facility.

Agatha is survived by her children, Michael (Char) Frank of Eden Valley, Meryl Frank (Cindy Witty) of Saint Peter, Marcia (Thomas II) Gray of Saint Martin, and Monique Frank of Albany; grandchildren, Jessica Leyendecker, Katie Frank, Jacob (Nicole) Frank, Emily Frank, Matthew G. Witty-Frank, Amber (Rich) Shonka, Justin Frank, Rebecca (Andrew) Champlain, Cullan Gray, Madeliene Gray, Josh (Jessica) Frank, Ashley (Nate) Simon, Natalie (David) Butzin, and Luke Frank; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Roger (Margaret) Eisenbacher and Rita Bidwell.

Agatha was preceded in death by her husband; Glenn Frank in 1986; son, Marty Frank in 2014; parents; and several siblings.

Special thanks to Albany Mother of Mercy nursing staff for their care of Agatha for the past four years, and also to St. Croix Hospice Staff.

Memorials are preferred.