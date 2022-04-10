Afternoon Fire in St. Cloud Detached Garage Under Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire that damaged a detached garage.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says all units responded to a fire at a home in the 1400 block of 9th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the fire was contained to a detached garage on the property.

Crews were able to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher. No one was hurt and the damage is estimated at around $5,000.

The cause is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s Office.

