Adron “Butch” Garretson, Jr., 77, Motley

September 25, 1945 - April 3, 2023

Adron "Butch" Garretson, age 77, passed away on April 3, 2023, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A grave side service will be held on July 12 at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Adron C. Garretson was born on September 25, 1945 in Tillamook, Oregon to the late Adron and Lorraine (Richner) Garretson. The family moved to Minnesota, where Butch attended school in Richfield and graduated from Rosemount High School. Butch served his Country in the United States Navy. He served aboard the destroyer DD841 for four years. Adron was united in marriage to Barbara Wilkers on October 2, 1965 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. the couple made their home in the Twin Cities for a number of years. They moved to the Motley area to enjoy their retirement years. Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting and restoring antique cars.

He will be forever loved by his wife, Barbara Garretson of Motley; children, Chuck (Colleen) Garretson of New York Mills, MN, Michelle (Jason) Schumerman of Wilderness Park, MN; grandson, Kyle (Rachel) Garretson; great-grandson, Jacob Garretson; siblings, Barb (Loren) Carlson of Little Falls, Wayne (Patty) Garretson of Oklahoma and Carol Decroix of France; half-sister, Wanda (Luther) Smith of West Virginia and many relatives and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Adron and Lorraine Garretson and a sister, Kathy Hutchins.