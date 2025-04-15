The Cat Distribution System brought Starfish to the Tri-County Humane Society after he was found outside.

This handsome boy was adopted, but returned to the shelter because he and the dogs in his new home weren't a good fit.

Now he's back at the TCHS and ready to be adopted once again.

Starfish is a domestic shorthair mix. He's about two years old. He's neutered. And he's gorgeous.

This golden boy is playful and loves to toss around anything as a toy. Kicker toys, stuffed animals, feather wands, string toys.

In addition to playing, Starfish loves to cuddle and to receive pets. And he WILL allow you to hold him -- as long as you're scritching his head.

Starfish is not a big fan of going in and out of kennels, though. So TCHS staffers say "be sure to use patience and treats when a crate is necessary."

Starfish has been around dogs, but is a bit anxious around them. So a home without dogs or with more mellow dogs may be best for him.

If you're interested in meeting Starfish, you can call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet. Or you can stop by and meet him in the Cat Room, Colony 2.

Ready to take the next step? You can put an adoption hold on Starfish.

How?

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

The Tri-County Humane Society is open Monday through Friday -- Noon to 6 pm. The shelter's open Saturdays and Sundays Noon to 5 pm.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE | St. Cloud, MN 56304

