Cocoa, Jeffery and Tuvok Looking for Forever Homes in Central Minnesota
The Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud is a great place to find a new member for your family this holiday season. In fact, they're trying to clear the shelter of pets so they all have a home for the holidays.
But even if you're not in the market to adopt a pet, TCHS is looking for foster families for an overnight, a few weeks or months. You can apply at the shelter.
Here are three great pets that are ready to adopt.
Cocoa is a brown retriever/labrador mix who's just over a year old. She's spayed and partially housebroken.
Cocoa's previous owners call her independent and say she is slow to adjust with high energy levels.
Cocoa loves a good belly run, loves to play tug and has lived with children and has been friendly and playful.
Cocoa's adoption fee is 50% now through Christmas Eve.
JEFFERY
Jeffery was found outside -- but he's adjusting well to life indoors.
He's a year-old white and black cat who's been neutered and housetrained.
Jeffery's lived with children and other cats -- and he's been friendly and playful.
Jeffery qualifies for the 50% off adoption promotion.
TUVOK
Tuvok looks like Scooby Doo, doesn't he? This handsome lad weighs about 70 pounds and came to the Tri-County Humane Society from another facility.
Tuvok's a sweet boy who's a bit shy at first. He's good at jumping fences so the folks at TCHS recommend he be supervised outside in his new home.
Tuvok's adoption fee is 50% now through Christmas Eve.
If you'd like to meet one of these great animals in person, you can visit the Tri-County Humane Society at:
735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
(320) 252-0896
The shelter is open:
Monday - Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 12-5 p.m.
