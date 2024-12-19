The Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud is a great place to find a new member for your family this holiday season. In fact, they're trying to clear the shelter of pets so they all have a home for the holidays.

But even if you're not in the market to adopt a pet, TCHS is looking for foster families for an overnight, a few weeks or months. You can apply at the shelter.

Here are three great pets that are ready to adopt.

COCOA

Cocoa is a brown retriever/labrador mix who's just over a year old. She's spayed and partially housebroken.

Cocoa's previous owners call her independent and say she is slow to adjust with high energy levels.

Cocoa loves a good belly run, loves to play tug and has lived with children and has been friendly and playful.

Cocoa's adoption fee is 50% now through Christmas Eve.

Jeffery was found outside -- but he's adjusting well to life indoors.

He's a year-old white and black cat who's been neutered and housetrained.

Jeffery's lived with children and other cats -- and he's been friendly and playful.

Jeffery qualifies for the 50% off adoption promotion.

Tuvok looks like Scooby Doo, doesn't he? This handsome lad weighs about 70 pounds and came to the Tri-County Humane Society from another facility.

Tuvok's a sweet boy who's a bit shy at first. He's good at jumping fences so the folks at TCHS recommend he be supervised outside in his new home.

Tuvok's adoption fee is 50% now through Christmas Eve.

If you'd like to meet one of these great animals in person, you can visit the Tri-County Humane Society at:

735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 252-0896

The shelter is open:

Monday - Friday: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12-5 p.m.