Cocoa, Jeffery and Tuvok Looking for Forever Homes in Central Minnesota

Cocoa, Jeffery and Tuvok Looking for Forever Homes in Central Minnesota

Tri-County Humane Society

The Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud is a great place to find a new member for your family this holiday season. In fact, they're trying to clear the shelter of pets so they all have a home for the holidays.

But even if you're not in the market to adopt a pet, TCHS is looking for foster families for an overnight, a few weeks or months. You can apply at the shelter.

 

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Here are three great pets that are ready to adopt.

 

loading...

COCOA

Cocoa is a brown retriever/labrador mix who's just over a year old. She's spayed and partially housebroken.

Cocoa's previous owners call her independent and say she is slow to adjust with high energy levels.

Cocoa loves a good belly run, loves to play tug and has lived with children and has been friendly and playful.

Cocoa's adoption fee is 50% now through Christmas Eve.

 

 

Tri-County Humane Society
loading...

JEFFERY

Jeffery was found outside -- but he's adjusting well to life indoors.

He's a year-old white and black cat who's been neutered and housetrained.

Jeffery's lived with children and other cats -- and he's been friendly and playful.

Jeffery qualifies for the 50% off adoption promotion.

 

 

 

Tri-County Humane Society
loading...

TUVOK

Tuvok looks like Scooby Doo, doesn't he? This handsome lad weighs about 70 pounds and came to the Tri-County Humane Society from another facility.

Tuvok's a sweet boy who's a bit shy at first. He's good at jumping fences so the folks at TCHS recommend he be supervised outside in his new home.

Tuvok's adoption fee is 50% now through Christmas Eve.

 

 

If you'd like to meet one of these great animals in person, you can visit the Tri-County Humane Society at:

735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
(320) 252-0896

The shelter is open:

Monday - Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 12-5 p.m.

 

 

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state

Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.

Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles

 

 

Filed Under: TCHS
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON