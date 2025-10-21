How is it possible this handsome boy is still at the shelter?

Three-year-old Jake came to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud about five weeks ago.

He loves to run and gets plenty of exercise through long walks several times a week. That tells staffers he'd do well with someone who's active.

Jake has a great personality and LOVES people.

Jake has done well with other dogs -- though his new people should give him time to get acquainted.

He's not met cats or kids, so staff don't know how he'd react to them. So, slow and proper introductions to other household pets and small children are a good idea. TCHS staff have some great resources to help with that.

AND if you have a dog at home already, bring them along for a meet-and-greet with Jake.

Jake is neutered and chipped. He weighs 57 pounds.

He loves hanging out with people. "It doesn't matter what you're doing," staff say, "Jake will want to tag along -- he's happiest that way!"

Staff says there is still the sale on adoption fees on all dogs right now through the end of the month. So come on down and spin the wheel for your deal. Up to 50% off.

If you're interested in meeting Jake, we can make that happen.

How do you meet this good boy?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 1, G.

Are you in love with Jake?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on him to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: