SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE!

The folks at the Tri-County Humane Society don't know much about her past.

They DO know Agnes is a 47-pound Husky Mixed Breed with a beautiful coat and stunning blue eyes. They estimate she's around 10 months old. She's spayed, chipped and ready to adopt.

Did I mention she's fully grown and simply beautiful?

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS...

Agnes has been around other doggos and has done well with them.

And since she's a Husky, she likes adventures, companionship and can get into a little mischief now and then.

She's still young and figuring out the world. So Tri-County Humane Society staffers say a home that can offer her structure would be her best options for a forever home. She'll need patience and love to help her thrive. After all, she is super friendly, loves people, walks and playtime. So she'll need a very active owner.

And of course, she's just gorgeous.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Agnes.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 2, C.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: