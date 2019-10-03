Adopt A Family Now for Share The Spirit Program

ST. CLOUD -- It is still early October but Christmas will be here before we know it. Catholic Charities is looking for people now to help out with their annual Share The Spirit program.

Executive Director Steve Pareja says the program helps all members of a family in need.

They provide us a list of three of their wants and three of their needs, so this isn't just a toy drive or just a clothing drive, they are asking for some pretty basic needs. Then what we do is we take those families and we match them to families who adopt them, that then purchase the gifts.

Pareja says donors are asked to spend $70 per family member, which includes $60 for gifts and a $10 grocery gift card.

Last year 201 families were helped by 170 sponsors, which can be individuals, groups, companies, or organizations.