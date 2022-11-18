Adolph B. Chermak, 102, St. Cloud

January 2, 1920 - November 15, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Adolph B. Chermak, 102, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud. Adolph passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Inurnment with military honors will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Adolph was born in Reno Township (near Lowry), Pope County, Minnesota on January 2, 1920, to Joseph N. and Mary Chermak. He attended the West Central School of Agriculture at Morris, Minn., later moving to Alexandria, and was self-employed in early adulthood as a truck driver and mechanic. He served with the 81st (Wildcat) Infantry Division during World War II on several island campaigns in the Pacific theatre, including the Philippines and in the occupation of Japan. Returning to civilian life, he married Erma Voight on November 3, 1948 and they resided near Oakland, California for several years, working for the Pullman Company and civil service at Port Chicago, before returning to Alexandria, Minn. where he briefly farmed before beginning a career in construction work. The family moved to St. Cloud in 1968, where Adolph continued in the construction trade for various contractors on large construction projects in central Minnesota.

He was a member of the American Legion and VFW while living in Alexandria, and the Carpenters local 930 in St. Cloud. He has been a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral parish for fifty years.

Adolph was proud of his of service in the army during WWII, and was adept at mechanical, woodworking and metal work, which were also his primary hobbies. During his youth he delighted in going to ballrooms and throughout his life enjoyed the rich sound of a concertina. He and Erma were able to travel extensively throughout the US, often in conjunction with attending Army reunions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Erma, brothers Henry and John, sisters Frances (Mrs Joseph Slaby), Lillian (Mrs George Johnson) and Florence (Mrs. Delmer Pomeranz), and numerous nephews and nieces. He is survived by son Alton of St. Cloud, and daughter Donna, of Chaska, Minn.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud VA, CentraCare Hospice, and special family friend, Christy Rhodes for their invaluable and compassionate care they provided to Adolph.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Boys Town at www.boystown.org