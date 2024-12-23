Adolf “Adi” Zistl, 92, Woodbury

August 25, 1932 - December 19, 2024

Graveside Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the St. Stephen Cemetery in St. Stephen for Adolf “Adi” Zistl, age 92, who passed away Thursday at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be 12:00-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids

Adolf was born on August 25, 1932, in Germany to Martin and Maria (Muller) Zistl. With dreams of a better life, he immigrated to the United States, where he embarked on a fulfilling career as an electrician. It was here that he met the love of his life, Joanne, and in 1973, they began their beautiful journey together as husband and wife. Their life was rich with family, friends, travel, and dancing. In 1978, they decided to expand their family, adopting their daughter, completing their family. Adolf's legacy is one of dedication, adventure, competitiveness in every endeavor.

Survivors include his daughter, Karla (Jason) Goff of Woodbury; and grandson, Dylan Goff of Woodbury. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne; brothers, Johann and Martin Zistl; and sisters, Maria Zistl and Theresa Wunderer.