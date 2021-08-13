Adeline Wolf, 86, Cold Spring

January 29, 1935 - August 10, 2021

Adeline Wolf, age 86, died August 8, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice, in St. Cloud, MN.

Adeline was born in Cold Spring, MN to Andrew and Martha (Michels) Hansen. She married Raymond Wolf on February 22, 1955, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Cold Spring. They were married for 63 years, and she was his devoted caretaker for many years before he died in 2017.

Adeline is survived by her four children, Dawn (Charlie) Moulton, Stephen (Maria) Wolf, Kathryn (Joe) Terhaar, Christopher (Ellen) Wolf; siblings Andrew, Donna, James, Rosie; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, on April 1, 2017; sisters, Angie and Patricia; brother, Richard; and grandson Andrew.

Adeline will be entombed next to her husband at St Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring. There will be a memorial service for family and friends in September.