Adam J. Boyer, 21, Rice

July 18, 2000 - August 28, 2021

Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Adam J. Boyer, age 21, who passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Pastor Roy Lovaas will officiate and burial will be at Graceville Consolidated Cemetery in Graceville at a later date. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Adam was born July 18, 2000 in St. Cloud to Stephen & Tamara (Wiegman) Boyer. He lived in the Rice area all of his life and worked for UPS. Just recently, after a year of hard work, he was promoted to a position as a truck driver. Adam was very caring, kind and even though he kept his closest circle of friends small, he was a friend to everyone and was well-liked. He loved to go camping and be outdoors. At an early age, he fell in love with the city of Chicago and became a fan of all Chicago sports teams, especially the Chicago Bears and Bulls.

Survivors include his parents, Steve & Tammy of Rice; maternal grandmother, Laurie Wiegman; uncles and aunts, Jeff Boyer, Doug Boyer, Beth Gustafson, Steve & Debi Wiegman, Lee Wiegman, Carolyn & Bryan Maag, Tony & Eila Wiegman, and Cory Wiegman (Kelly Chaput); and many cousins, relatives & friends. Adam was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clem Wiegman; paternal grandparents, Rev. Ralph & Jean Boyer; cousin, Jennifer Gustafson; and uncle, Kevin Gustafson.