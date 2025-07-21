UNDATED (WJON News) -- A very active weather pattern continues over the next several days.

Hot and Humid conditions and severe weather are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot and humid conditions on Tuesday will lead to very warm heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Be sure to take it easy, stay hydrated, and keep cool.

Any storm that develops over the next few days will have a favorable potential to become severe.

Strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are possible.

A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties in Minnesota to the north and east of St. Cloud. The watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

St. Cloud received about a quarter of an inch of rain on Monday morning. We've now had just over two inches of rain in July, which is about a quarter of an inch below normal.

There were a few thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Minnesota from some strong storms on Monday morning.

