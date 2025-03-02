Accumulating Snow Possible in Minnesota Tuesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong Spring storm system will bring widespread rain, gusty winds, and the potential for accumulating snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says iIt's too early to discuss exact snowfall amounts, however a plowable snow amounts are possible by Wednesday afternoon.

The Wednesday morning commute may be impacted by snowy conditions .

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 26.8 inches of snow. We're 8.4 inches below normal for this point in the season.

Stay tuned for further updates.

