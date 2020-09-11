ST. CLOUD -- Absentee voting for the general election starts next Friday here in Minnesota.

If you want to vote absentee by mail you can apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org or you can contact your county's Auditor-Treasurer's office and have an application mailed or faxed to you. The ballot will then be mailed with instructions on how to complete the process and return it to the county election office. You will have the option to track your ballot online at mnvotes.org.

If you want to vote absentee in-person Stearns County residents can go to one of two locations the Auditor's Office at the Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud or the election office at the County Service Center in Waite Park. Hours at both locations are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional absentee locations for direct voting will be added one week before election day.