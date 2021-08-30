Abdalla A. Hanafy, Ph.D., 90, St. Cloud

January 31, 1931 – August 25, 2021

Abdalla Abdelkader Hanafy, Ph.D. of St. Cloud, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at home in St. Cloud.

The prayers and burial took place at North Star Cemetery and funeral arrangements were by Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Abdalla was born in Cairo, Egypt on January 31, 1931 to Abdelkader A. Hanafy and Aisha A. El Shimy. He graduated from Ein Shams University in Cairo with a B.S. in business administration and marketing. He attended the Institut de Economie Development et Planification University of Paris. Upon returning to Egypt he received a scholarship from the Egyptian government for graduate education in the USA. He attended the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign where he received an M.S. and Ph.D. in marketing.

Abdalla joined the faculty of St. Cloud State University College of Business where he taught until his retirement in 1999. While at SCSU he was a member of the African Studies committee, Future Studies committee, International Business Program committee, MBA committee, International Relations committee and the Middle East Studies committee.

Abdalla developed the International Business program and directed the program in its first five years. For his global reach he was awarded two grants from Moscow on the Mississippi; one on chemical dependency and the other in education and technology. It was a cooperative effort between the State of Minnesota and the Soviet Union.

Abdalla was a visiting professor at the University of Kuwait, College of Business, a visiting professor and consultant for International Business at the Institut de Preparation aux Affaires, Universite des Sciences Sociale in Toulouse, France and an external reviewer for the Marketing Department of the College of Business at George Washington University.

Abdalla enjoyed the arts, music, opera, theater, classical music, swimming and travel.

Survivors include his wife and colleague, Earleen Hanafy of St. Cloud, MN; son Tarik of Minneapolis, MN; daughter Nadia (Tico) of Los Altos, CA; three grandchildren, Naia, Talia and Teo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers, Ahmad, Salah, Dr. Ali, Hussien and Hamed.

The family would like to thank the staff of CentraCare Home Health and Hospice and the staff of Comfort Keepers, especially Melissa Maurer, for their kindness, care and support.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud State University Foundation to the “International Business Program Fund.”