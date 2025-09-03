February 17, 1995 - August 27, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Aaron Orbeck age 30, who died August 27, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from a heart attack.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday September 3, 2025 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the gathering space at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Aaron was born in St. Cloud to Randall and Mary (Wehseler) Orbeck. He married Sarah Weightman on September 30, 2017, in Church of All Saints in Minneapolis, MN. Aaron was a CNA at the St. Cloud VA. He loved playing volleyball, which he did for 15 years. He was a “passionate” gamer and he loved a good sheep.

Aaron was a good father. He was a noble man. Aaron will be painfully missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah; adoring children, Emmett and Ivy; parents, Randall and Mary; siblings, Adam (Rebecca), Grace (Adam), Ben (Kaitlin), Maria, John, Clarence, and Mark; father-in-law, Gerald; Brother-in-law Matthew (Angela).

He is preceded in death by his mother-in law, Mary Frances (Cantrill) Weightman.