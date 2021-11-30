St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the vehicle taken was a white Dodge Intrepid.

Mages says Benton County's Sherriff's Department recovered a generator near Gordon's Bridge. She says they are looking to find the owner of that. Please contact the Benton County Sherriff's Department if you are missing a generator.

Mages says in Waite Park they had a couple of thefts from vehicles again. She says some backpacks were taken that contained iPads and laptop computers. Mages says make sure your vehicles are locked and suggests taking valuable items with you if you can.

If you information on any of these crimes or other unsolved crimes in the Tri-County area please contact Tri-County Crimestoppers at 800-255-1301, logon to tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app.