A Series of Unsolved Thefts in St. Cloud Over the Weekend

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft on the 4100 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages of Tri County Crime Stoppers says a customer had their unattended wallet taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a theft from vehicle on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South. Mages says a bag with documents and a credit card was taken.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft on the 100 block of Highway 10 north where a license plate was stolen. The license plate number is PHA 255. The plates were taken from a 2000 Dodge Caravan.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft on the 2000 block of Stockinger Drive where an iPhone was taken from a business.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

