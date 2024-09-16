A Popular Mash Up Tour Is Coming To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular rock tour will be coming to the Twin Cities next summer. "Sessanta V2.0" will hit the stage at Xcel Energy Center on June 1st.

The original "Sessanta" brought the groups Puscifer, Primus, and A Perfect Circle together to not only share the stage but also swap musicians to celebrate singer Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday. Keenan says the Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party he's ever had.

During the tour, each group will perform their own set but the musicians from the three groups continually rotate in and out between the three groups throughout the show, along with some special guests. Special appearances on the last tour included Sean Lennon, Troy Van Leeuwen, and Danny Carey of TOOL. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

