A Couple Slight Chances for Rain this Week

UNDATED -- There is a small chance for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and large hail Wednesday evening and overnight.

National Weather Service

There is a chance for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and large hail on Thursday. The storms on Thursday will depend on storms from Wednesday evening and overnight, so please check back for updates.

National Weather Service

So far here in the month of June, we've only had about a quarter of an inch of rain here in St. Cloud. We're nearly 1 1/2 inches below normal for the month.

Warm weather continues the next few days, and then we'll see a transition to cooler weather next week.

