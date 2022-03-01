8 St. Cloud Area Residents Chosen for Young Leaders Program
ST. CLOUD -- Eight St. Cloud area residents have been chosen for the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.
The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
Amelia Barkley - Communications and Program Specialist for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation.
Kendra Norton Dando - Education Director for GREAT Theatre
Brady DeGagne - Director of Programming and Facilities for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.
Luke Greiner - Labor Market Analyst for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development
Kristy Modrow - Student Relations and Experiential Learning Director for St. Cloud State University's School of Public Affairs.
Lacey Solheid - Orientation Specialist for Blattner Company.
Nikki Sweeter - Director of Engagement for the City of Sartell.
Reva Van Vleet - Donor Engagement Director for the United Way of Central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Young American Leaders Program will be held May 18th-20th at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus.