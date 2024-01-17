Champlin Chain-Reaction Crash Kills Driver
CHAMPLIN (WJON News) - A chain-reaction crash near Champlin led to the death of a driver Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 169 at Hayden Lake Road at about 11:24 when a Penske truck driven by 25-year-old Cyrus Papenfuss of Princeton was stopped in a left turn lane at a red light.
A Chevy Colorado pickup, driven by 54-year-old Michael Campbell of Coon Rapids, was northbound on highway 169 when he swerved from the right lane into the left lane and struck a Toyota SUV.
The resulting crash flipped the SUV into the truck, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old driver.
Her name is being withheld until later Wednesday night.
MNDOT Cameras captured the police response to the crash.
