Champlin Chain-Reaction Crash Kills Driver

CHAMPLIN (WJON News) - A chain-reaction crash near Champlin led to the death of a driver Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 169 at Hayden Lake Road at about 11:24 when a Penske truck driven by 25-year-old Cyrus Papenfuss of Princeton was stopped in a left turn lane at a red light.

A Chevy Colorado pickup, driven by 54-year-old Michael Campbell of Coon Rapids, was northbound on highway 169 when he swerved from the right lane into the left lane and struck a Toyota SUV.

The resulting crash flipped the SUV into the truck, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old driver.

Her name is being withheld until later Wednesday night.

MNDOT Cameras captured the police response to the crash.

